Hello World!
My name is Huynh Hoang. I'm a senior at UC Davis with an expected graduation in June 2017. I'll be getting my B.S. in Computer Science. I am currently looking for full-time or internship opportunities for Software Development, Data Science or Mobile App Development post graduation. I'm interested in locating myself in the SF Bay Area, but open up to other locations and opportunities.
I have experience with:
C
C++
R
Python
Java
Android Studio
PosgreSQL
SQLite
HTML & CSS
OpenRefine
SharePoint
Projects
Turtle Timer (Mar 2017 - Present)
Timer & SMS auto-reply for Android Phones
Experience
Data Management Assistant (Jan 2017 - Present)
UC Davis Department of Plant Sicences -- Davis, CA
Under direction of the research and academic coordinator, clean data to be released for educational purposes
Using Google’s OpenRefine, Excel, Python, and R to organize, aggregate and debug historical (23+ years) datasets
Generating metadata and data analysis
SharePoint Admin Intern (Sep 2016 - Dec 2017)
MicroMidas, Inc -- West Sacramento, CA
Implemented features in SharePoint to increase usability and improve functionality within every department
Worked in an agile environment to debug problems with Microsoft Office products including SharePoint
Head Tennis Coach (Aug 2011 - Jan 2013)
John F. Kennedy High School -- Fremont, CA
Organized practices (development, drills, etc)
Defined a budget for equipment and transportation
Leadership & Volunteer
Volunteer (Apr 2017 - Jun 2017)
COMPUTER SCIENCE FOR KIDS @ UC DAVIS -- Davis, CA
Spark curiosity in children by introducing basics of programming through Dot and Dash, Scratch MIT and Swift Playgrounds
Assisted students in completing tasks using Dot and Dash Robots
Family Head (Apr 2016 - Mar 2017)
Circle K International @ UC Davis -- Davis, CA
Collegiate community service organization focused on community service, leadership, and social development
Selected as a Family Head to encourage development, retention, and education to over 100 members
Volunteered in over 30 hours of community service per quarter
Food Director (une 2015 - Oct 2015)
Circle K International @ UC Davis -- Davis, CA
Selected as the director of the food committee to plan out and execute a meal plan for 300 attendees over a 3-day conference to build leadership and encourage culture among Vietnamese youth
Turtle Timer
Timer and SMS auto-reply
Welcome Product Hunters!
Project Description
Turtle Timer is an app that when the timer is started, it puts your phone on "Do not Disturb mode". If a person is on turtle timer's Contact List and sends you a text message, they will receive a selected automated message and instruction on how to contact you. If they text you the keyword "EMERGENCY", it will turn on your ringer (or vibrate/silent).
Now you can take a nap without feeling anxious that you'd miss an important text (:
How it works:
Set your time
Select your presets
Add people to your contact list / ignore list
Start your timer
Once your timer starts, turtle timer will put your on "Do Not Disturb Mode"
If a person is on your contact list and sends you a text message, they will received an automated message
If a person is on your contact list and sends you a text saying "Emergency", your "Emergency Alert" sound will turn on, notifying you of the text
The tid bits:
Top clock displays what time it is set to
Alarm sound: What sound do you want to play when your timer is finished
Emergency Alert: What sound do you want to play when you receive an emergency alert
Text Reply: When someone texts you "Emergency", what automated text would you like to send