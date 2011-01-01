Project Description

Turtle Timer is an app that when the timer is started, it puts your phone on "Do not Disturb mode". If a person is on turtle timer's Contact List and sends you a text message, they will receive a selected automated message and instruction on how to contact you. If they text you the keyword "EMERGENCY", it will turn on your ringer (or vibrate/silent).



Now you can take a nap without feeling anxious that you'd miss an important text (:

How it works:

Set your time

Select your presets

Add people to your contact list / ignore list

Start your timer

Once your timer starts, turtle timer will put your on "Do Not Disturb Mode"

If a person is on your contact list and sends you a text message, they will received an automated message

If a person is on your contact list and sends you a text saying "Emergency", your "Emergency Alert" sound will turn on, notifying you of the text

The tid bits: